Rapper Macklemore calls out Biden, police and music industry in new pro-Palestinian song

The rapper Macklemore released an anti-Israel song on Monday, in which he praised the student-led protests on college campuses across the country and called out President Biden, the police and the music industry.

The new track is titled "Hind’s Hall," referring to the Columbia University building that students occupied and renamed in honor of a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in the Israel-Gaza war. The music video posted to X Monday evening includes clips of anti-Israel student protesters, politicians, and the war in Gaza.

In the song, Macklemore criticized police forces for quelling the college students' illegal encampments, saying, "What is threatening about divesting and wanting peace?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"F--- the police," he continued. "Actors in badges protecting property and a system that was designed by white supremacy."

He went on to take shots at Biden for not doing more to negotiate a ceasefire and stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, which has left over 34,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

"The blood is on your hands Biden, we can see it all," the rapper said. "And f--- no, I’m not voting for you in the fall."

The artist also called out the rest of the music industry for not weighing in on the issues, accusing them of being "complicit in their platform of silence."

ANTISEMITISM HAS PROLIFERATED WORLDWIDE, NEW REPORT RELEASED ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY SAYS

Macklemore also attempted to differentiate antisemitism from anti-Zionism and calls Israel an apartheid state in the track.

"We see the lies, claiming it’s antisemitic to be anti-Zionist," Macklemore rapped. "I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding in solidarity and screaming free Palestine with 'em – organizing, unlearning and finally cutting ties with the state that’s gotta rely on an apartheid system."

Macklemore, who is an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community, has been vocal about his opposition to Israel since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing over 1,200.

Last November, Macklemore gave a speech at a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, D.C. "I don’t know enough," he told the crowd. "But I know enough that this is a genocide." His speech followed a statement on Oct. 19 in which the rapper condemned both the Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s subsequent assault of Gaza, calling the latter an "unfolding genocide" and a "U.S. backed human catastrophe."

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AT MIT TAKE DOWN BARRIER, RETAKE CAMPUS ENCAMPMENT AFTER POLICE CLEARED IT

In 2014, the artist issued an apology after wearing a costume that was considered antisemitic. The rapper wore an oversized nose, bowl-cut wig and a long beard during a Seattle performance, prompting the Jerusalem Post to say he appeared as a "stereotypical Jew."

Macklemore eventually apologized, posting a message claiming he randomly chose the pieces of the costume so he could disguise himself and move around freely during the show. He said it wasn't meant to be a caricature of a Jew.

Macklemore announced on X that all streaming proceeds from "Hind's Hall" will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Macklemore's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brian Flood contributed to this report.