Randi Weingarten slammed for praising op-ed saying parents don't have right to shape school cirriculums

Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten is still feeling the burn after hyping an article that claimed parents have no right to shape their kids’ school curriculums.

The American Federation of Teachers president reposted a Washington Post article on Monday titled, "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t."

In the piece, writers Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire argued that recent protests by parents against school boards are not grassroots efforts but Republican tactics to stoke racial tension.

"Knowing that every vote matters, the GOP has increasingly relied on a strategy of voter suppression. Simultaneously, Republicans have worked to ensure that their base turns out in force by stoking White racial grievance. The recent firestorm over critical race theory is a perfect case in point. Never mind that this concept from legal scholarship isn’t actually taught in K-12 schools or that it isn’t what most protesters believe it to be. Republicans gain an electoral advantage by convincing their base that White children are being taught to hate themselves, their families and their country," the piece wrote.

Weingarten retweeted the article with the note, "Great piece on parents' rights and #publicschools."

The tweet received hundreds of replies with several users calling out Weingarten’s attack on parents’ rights.

Cato Institute scholar Corey A. DeAngelis tweeted, "the president of the teachers union just endorsed this article. [W]ake up, parents."

DeAngelis, who works as the research director at the American Federation of Children, also replied to the original tweet calling to "defund teachers’ unions" and "fund students, not systems."

Other Twitter users similarly called out Weingarten’s apparent tone-deaf argument.

The issue over parents’ rights to their children’s education has become a hot-button topic in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Democratic candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe also faced backlash for claiming that he didn’t believe parents should tell schools what to teach kids.

"I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," McAuliffe said last month.