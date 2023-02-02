Randi Weingarten lambasts DeSantis over AP African-American Studies course ban: 'Stop the race baiting'

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of "race-baiting" with his decision to bar the College Board's proposed AP African-American Studies course framework from schools across the Sunshine State.

"As an educator who has taught AP, I'm disappointed with the omissions & changes to the AP African American Studies course," she tweeted Wednesday.

"This is a college elective course 4 high school students & people like #APhilipRandloph & #bellhooks should not be given short shrift," she added.

Weingarten's complaints come after DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education rejected the AP African-American Studies course framework for allegedly violating the state's Stop WOKE Act signed into law last year.

The course received criticism from Florida Republicans for containing elements of Black queer theory and content focusing on controversial subjects such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a second tweet on the thread, Weingarten added, "Too often politics interferes with education, which is exactly what DeSantis attempted here. Despite the rewrite, we maintain our conviction that AP African American Studies should be available to every high school student nationwide."

"So DeSantis, stop the race baiting and let our high school students in Florida elect to take the AP African American studies course," she continued in a third post.

Actor Dean Cain was among those who criticized Weingarten's hit against DeSantis, writing, "Hey @rweingarten how exactly does "queer theory" apply to AP African American Studies?"

Activist and columnist Avatans Kumar said, "It’s not about African American Studies. FL does well on that count. The Left is mad about not being able to indoctrinate kids in the name of education."

The College Board announced plans to revise the course's framework last week after DeSantis and Florida's Education Department rejected the initial proposal.

DeSantis claimed the course's content was "historically inaccurate" and garnered support from Leon County, Florida Democratic Commissioner Bill Proctor who said the framework was "off-course" from other African-American studies frameworks and slammed its content as "trash" during the closing remarks of a Jan. 24 commission meeting.