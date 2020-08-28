Rand Paul’s wife, Kelley, scolds Politico for downplaying 'hateful mob’ outside the White House

Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., scolded Politico for reporting that they were simply “confronted” by protesters when the couple feared for their safety as they were swarmed upon exiting the White House, following President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night.

“No @politico, we were not ‘confronted’ by protestors. We were circled by a hateful mob shouting vile expletives, preventing us from moving,” Kelley Paul wrote in response to a Politco headline, “Protesters confront Rand Paul outside White House after RNC.”

Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Paul said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning that he believes he would have been killed if not for the police when he and Kelley were surrounded and attacked by a "mob" yelling threats and pushing police.

"It was horrific," the Republican senator -- who had part of his lung removed due to a complication from the 2017 assault by his neighbor -- told host Steve Doocy of the "unhinged" mob that continued to get bigger and bigger.

"They're attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he's trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he's OK because he's our defense," Paul explained. "If he's down, the mob's loose on us."

If not for the police, Paul said he could've been killed or recovering in the hospital, adding that people followed him into the hotel.

"I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless," he explained.

Paul was trying to get to his hotel across the street from the White House, but it was blocked by protesters, so he said the Secret Service instructed him, his wife, Kelley, and two female friends to get on a bus, which took 45 minutes to get through all the mobs, and then he planned to get an Uber to get dropped off at the hotel, but the streets were blocked and no one would let them through.

"They were shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but also threats saying, shouting, 'Say her name, Breonna Taylor,' and it's like you couldn't reason with this mob, but I'm actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids, so the irony is lost on these idiots that they're trying to kill the person who's actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids," he said.

Paul said he's authored 22 criminal justice reforms with President Trump and former President Barack Obama, but the demonstrators were still yelling: "We're not going to let you go alive unless you'll say you're for criminal justice reform."