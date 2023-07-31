Rand Paul says Dr. Fauci caught 'red-handed' for lying to Congress: 'Nobody has lifted a finger'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why he says Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying about his involvement with coronavirus gain-of-function research. Paul said Fauci lied to Congress, which is a felony, about the origins of coronavirus and the Wuhan, China lab research.

RAND PAUL BLASTS FAUCI AS JUDGE DEMANDS MISINFORMATION EMAILS

RAND PAUL: There's probably never been a government official caught more red-handed in a lie than this because now he has proved the lie in his own words. So at first he kind of acted like, 'oh, we don't have anything to do with the research over there. We don't fund the research in Wuhan.' So we found the actual scientific papers, we found the grant number proving that it came from his agency. And then he said, 'oh, well, yeah, we're funding it, but it's not gain-of-function. My experts up and down have looked at this and it's not gain-of-function.' But now we have contemporaneous documents from February 2020, in the height of the beginning of the pandemic, where he's saying privately, 'well, yes, we're suspicious that this virus could have come from the lab because they're doing gain-of-function research.' And he describes the project that I had described to him a year later, which he said, 'oh, there's nothing to see here. This is not gain-of- function.' But now we have, in his own words, admitting that it was gain-of-function, admitting they funded it and admitting that it gave them suspicion to the possibility that this pandemic actually came from the lab. So now we have him dead to rights.

The problem is this. We have Merrick Garland, who I think is a pure, rank partisan. I don't think [Fauci] will ever be prosecuted. But we also have a Democrat Party that is happy to have paid him more than the president, more than any president ever makes. And he actually got $1,000,000 from a private foundation while he was still a public servant. Everything about this is rotten to the core. And if we don't bring him to justice, we'll never get the controls we need on this type of research to try to prevent it from happening again.

Paul announced Sunday an "official criminal referral" to the Department of Justice with regard to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul pointed to an email from February 2020 in which Fauci detailed a call with British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, who was director of the Wellcome Trust at the time.

According to Fauci, those on the task-force call, including Francis Collins, former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, and other "highly credible" scientists with expertise in evolutionary biology, expressed concern about the "fact upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted."

"The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan," Fauci wrote, according to a screenshot of the newly unredacted email shared by RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann.

