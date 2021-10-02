Rand Paul slams HHS chief Xavier Becerra, others for being ‘hysterical about the unvaccinated’

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a physician who tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2020, has been a vocal supporter of the benefits of natural immunity that can come from surviving an infection.

Paul recently confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during a Capitol Hill hearing, calling on Becerra to apologize for allegedly using the term "flat-Earthers" to describe those who’ve had the disease and oppose getting vaccinated because of their faith in natural immunity.

The Kentucky Republican explained his thinking Friday night during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

U.S. SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY.: For those of us who’ve had the disease and survived, we’re more at risk in being around only vaccinated people. So these people are hysterical about the unvaccinated, it’s actually the opposite of the truth.

The riskiest people to catch it from are people who are vaccinated versus people who have had the disease. Now there are some people who are unvaccinated who haven’t had the disease and I do recommend that they voluntarily get the vaccine.

But the thing is, think of all the doctors, think of all … the orderlies in the hospital who worked for a year and a half to save lives, without any vaccine at all – they got Covid, they survived, they now have immunity, and the hospitals are just saying, ‘You’re worthless, we’re getting rid of you,’ unless you submit to a vaccine.

But it doesn’t go with the science. The science actually shows greater immunity if you’ve had the disease than if you’ve just simply been vaccinated.

