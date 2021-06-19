Sen. Rand Paul: 'In all likelihood' COVID escaped from a Wuhan lab

Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci Saturday on "Unfiltered" for a possible "conflict of interest" related to the theory that COVID escaped from a Wuhan lab, and said the NIAID director was continuing to make scientific mistakes related to the virus.

SEN. RAND PAUL: When you look at COVID-19, it doesn’t even seem to infect bats very well. It doesn’t infect an intermediate animal. They checked 80,000 animals at the wet markets in Wuhan. None of the animals at the wet market would accept COVID-19 or were positive for it. But it looks like it’s most well-adapted for humans. So this is worrisome, and yet more evidence that this, in all likelihood, came from the lab.

I think if you look back at the last year and you look at the people who are discounting the theory that it originated in a lab, they are precisely the same scientists that it originated in a lab. So, there is a real possibility that they have a conflict of interest.

This may be the biggest scientific error that Dr. Fauci has made so far and continues to make. He’s completely discounting natural immunity – the immunity you get after you’ve had an infection. All of the scientific studies, and I emphasize that ‘all,’ hundreds of studies now show that you do have immunity. But if you discount that and you don’t count it, then Dr. Fauci says ‘Oh no, we don’t have enough people vaccinated, we’re not at herd immunity.’ Now we have to have mandates on the children, and we must force children of all ages to have the vaccine even though they don’t get sick from COVID very often and they almost never die from it. He wants to force the vaccine on them because he makes a scientific error and doesn’t count natural immunity.

