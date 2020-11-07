Rachel Maddow self-isolating after potential coronavirus exposure amid election coverage

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began self-isolating Friday after coming into close contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

“I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ‘til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” Maddow said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The self-isolation comes as she has been a central figure in the network’s 24-hour coverage of the still undecided presidential race. Maddow said co-hosts Nicolle Wallace, Brian Williams and Joy Reid would still be handling the coverage from the studio.

'MORNING JOE' PANELISTS CALL TRUMP 'RACIST TIN-POT DICTATOR,' SAY ELECTION IS 'GUT-CHECK MOMENT' FOR DEMS

MSNBC'S JOY REID: CLOSE ELECTION SHOWS WIDESPREAD 'RACISM, ANTI-BLACKNESS, ANTI-WOKENESS' IN AMERICA

“See you soon! Wishing patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she said in reference to growing frustrations over slow vote-counting in several battleground states that will determine who wins the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maddow most recently hosted coverage Thursday evening.