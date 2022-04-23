Expand / Collapse search
US shouldn't reward Putin 'with acquiescence and weakness': Former GOP lawmaker

Allen West calls on the US to live up to the Budapest Memorandum

By Graham Colton | Fox News
US has not lived up to Budapest memorandum: Former GOP lawmaker Video

US has not lived up to Budapest memorandum: Former GOP lawmaker

Former Rep. Allen West says 'it is very sickening' to witness the Russia-Ukraine war on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

Former Rep. Allen West, R-Flo., said the United States can't reward Russian President Vladimir Putin's bad behavior with "acquiescence and weakness" on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"It is very sickening to us to see what is happening," he told host Mark Levin. "Because if you go back and look at history and World War II, if we had to stop [the German dictator] early on … when he took over Czechoslovakia, when he made incursions into the Rhineland — you cannot continue to reward bad behavior and despots and dictators with acquiescence and weakness as we saw with Neville Chamberlain, when he weighed the document saying that there would be peace in our times." 

A RUSSIAN'S REFLECTIONS FROM EXILE IN GEORGIA

"There comes a time when you have to stand up and believe, as my mom used to say, you have to stand for something, else you'll fall for anything."

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he holds a meeting of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform supervisory board at the Catherine's Hall of the Kremlin
    Image 1 of 3

    Russian President Vladimir Putin.  (Photo by MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

  • President Joe Biden gives a speech where he addresses the high cost of prescription drugs at Green River College
    Image 2 of 3

    President Biden. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a press conference following his talks with President of the European Council in Kyiv
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States needs to "live up to" the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, he added. That agreement stated that Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine would enjoy protection from an invasion if they surrendered their nuclear weapons pursuant to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

The United States has not abided by the Budapest Memorandum, he said.

"I think that's an important thing for us as Americans is to live up to our agreements and to once again be restored as the shining city, the city that sits upon a hill. And men and women [who] raised their right hand to support and defend the Constitution and to be willing to lay down their lives, make the last full measure of devotion for that, they understand the risks."

The combat veteran said his family believes in constitutional conservatism and former President Ronald Reagan's "mantra" of peace through strength. 

Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.