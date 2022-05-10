Protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes 'cross a bright red line': Howard Kurtz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Howard Kurtz claimed the pro-abortion protests at Supreme Court justices' homes "cross a bright red line" Tuesday on "Special Report."

YORK: And now it appears that legally this is an attempt to interfere with a judicial proceeding, but just in common sense terms, it's a bad idea. And I do not understand why the White House cannot say, "Just don't go to people's houses. It's not a good idea. Don't do it. Protest at the Supreme Court. Make more noise than they've ever heard down there. But don't go to people's houses." It would be so simple for the White House to say - and they won't say it.

KURTZ: These demonstrations cross a bright red line. It's intimidation, pure and simple, an effort to change people's minds … Imagine the justices - they're trapped with their kids inside night after night, as people shout and chant and wave signs, and it gets pretty loud. Now, look, peaceful protest is in America's DNA, and it's fine to protest on something you feel strongly about outside the Supreme Court, at the White House, at your local downtown. But at least the White House, I think, has walked back a little bit the "no comment" stance it has taken. And just briefly, with some liberal pundits defending this tactic as a kind of "ends justify the means" mentality, imagine the tone of the coverage, if conservative protesters were screaming outside the home of Sonia Sotomayor or Elena Kagan or Nancy Pelosi. And yet The Washington Post ran a long, sympathetic profile of the woman leading the Brett Kavanaugh protests.

