Pro-life teen attacked while canvassing in Kansas, says woman 'started hitting me with her fists'

Grace Hartsock was allegedly attacked while knocking on doors in Kansas to rally support for pro-life legislation. Hartsock said she was physically and verbally attacked while walking away from an angry resident’s home.

Hartsock was volunteering with the Students For Life Action to ask residents whether they would support the Value Them Both Amendment, which sought to add language to the state constitution that said "Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion."

Kansas voters ultimately rejected the amendment.

Hartsock recounted the alleged attack on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, saying she was walking away from a house when someone inside began yelling.

Initially, Hartsock told host Ainsley Earhardt, a woman answered the door and politely declined to speak. But as she was walking away, the person yelling from inside the house approached her.

"She came out of the house, started yelling, and then pushed me with both hands and started hitting me with her fists while I was walking down her driveway," Hartsock recalled.

"Then she threw a dinner roll in my face and continued to follow me down the street."

Hartsock said the woman yelled things like "I hope you get raped" and "I hope you get run over by a car," before finally returning to her home.

Hartsock said she plans to press charges.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students For Life Action, said there has been a "tremendous increase" in violence against pro-life advocates.

"These types of actions can definitely have a chilling effect on public discourse that must be overcome," she said.

Hawkins said she is proud of Hartsock for being courageous, but questioned what the current administration is doing to quell this kind of violence.

"For 50 years, we've ignored the rights of the preborn in the womb," she said. "But now we see many in the Biden administration who are simply doing the same with volunteers like Grace, with volunteers at pregnancy care centers."

"It’s absolutely despicable," Hawkins said.