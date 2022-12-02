Pro-choice protestors disrupt Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center’s banquet screaming 'blood on your hands'

Pro-choice protesters repeatedly interrupted a pro-life event Thursday evening near the nation's capital shouting obscenities and the message, "You have blood on your hands."

Attendants at the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center's Annual Banquet just outside Washington D.C. captured the chaotic moments on their phones and shared them to Twitter.

"That is all blood on your f---ing hands, every last motherf---ing one of you," one woman screamed as security escorted her out of the event. "Jane says revenge motherf---er," she added.

As she left she continued to scream, "Blood on your hands!" and "Abortion forever!"

World Magazine reporter Carolina Lumetta noted that one of the interruptions happened right as the center's executive director Janet Durig was talking about heightened security risks.

A protester struggled with security as she refused to leave, and another activist screamed, "You don't give a f--- about pregnant people," as he was escorted out.

During another interruption a masked woman shouted with foul language, "You're killing children!"



Over 100 churches and pro-life organizations, including the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center, have been attacked by abortion activists since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade .

Left-wing activists at ShutDownDC and OurRightsDC claimed responsibility for the protest on Thursday.

The abortion activists also stood outside the DC-area hotel where the event was hosted to protest. One person held up a sign that read, "Jesus [loves] abortion" with a heart.

Vincent Vertuccio, a freshman at George Washington University who was profiled by The New York Times for his climate activism, was also part of ShutDownDC's protest.

He mocked the pro-life attendants as "fascists" on Twitter, saying that the pregnancy center "lies to patients, endangers pregnant people, and is part of a national anti-abortion network."

Chelsea Patterson Sobolik, who says she is a longtime financial supporter and volunteer at the pregnancy center, told Fox News Digital that protesters sat through the free dinner before disrupting the event. She said a few of the protesters sat at the same table as a woman who brought her toddler to the event and tearfully shared how the crisis pregnancy center helped her keep her baby.

The crisis pregnancy center's website states they offer women maternity and baby items, counseling, parenting classes, adoption and housing referrals as well as post abortion support among other resources, all free of charge.

ShutDownDC did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.