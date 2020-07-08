Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

CA principal on school reopenings: 'Instead of reinventing the wheel,' US educators should take page from Europe

Principal Patrick Daly says Europe has 'very good' health and safety guidelines

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
California high school using European models to safely reopenVideo

California high school using European models to safely reopen

Patrick Daly, principal of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma, California, joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' after attending the White House roundtable on education in the fall.

A California educator is taking a page from across the pond in order to safely reopen his facility amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and he's advising others to follow suit.

In a Wednesday interview on "Fox & Friends," St. Vincent De Paul High School Principal Patrick Daly said he had followed state and local health guidelines, as well as the advice of the federal government to do so.

DEVOS, EDUCATION DEPT. FACE 5-STATE LAWSUIT OVER CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PLAN FOR SCHOOLS

Daly was an attendee at a Tuesday roundtable discussion with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and other educational and health professionals who discussed potential steps to a widespread reopening.

Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at a classroom during the first day of school reopening at a high school in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Malaysia began reopening schools Wednesday while entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after three months of coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at a classroom during the first day of school reopening at a high school in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Malaysia began reopening schools Wednesday while entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after three months of coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

"Well, one of the things I thought was really beneficial that day was the round table think tank that included the physicians -- that included the director of the CDC [Robert Redfield] and his statement that they never ordered the schools closed," he said.

"I think one of the most empowering speeches yesterday was from the second lady. And, the second lady, [who] was a teacher herself, really did a wonderful job talking about you know the concerns she has for the mental health and the anxiety that students are experiencing throughout the nation.

"And, I think one of the most powerful voices yesterday was our sophomore, Cameron Vaughn, at St. Vincent De Paul high school in Petaluma. Cameron spoke on behalf of students and I thought he gave a very empowered speech on why it's so important to return," he said.

Daly told "Friends" that St. Vincent De Paul has essentially opened up already with summer camps and practices in full swing.

"Everything is based on the guidelines from handwashing to social distancing to one coach to 10 students in a pod to making sure all our equipment [is] sanitized," he said.

According to Daly, they had "figured it out." But they had some help from overseas.

What do America's moms think about the debate over reopening schools?Video

"So, we looked at schools throughout the rest of the world. We looked at our sister school...we looked over at Australia, we looked at schools in the Netherlands. What were they doing in policies and procedures in place?" he asked.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP  

"So, instead of reinventing the wheel, I think they have some very good guidelines over there in Europe that we can follow here in the United States as well," Daly said. "Always focusing on the health and safety of our students."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.