Prince Harry pokes fun at Americans for electing 'king' Trump during Colbert appearance

Prince Harry joked that President Donald Trump is America’s "king" on Wednesday night.

During a cameo appearance on CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the British royal family member chided Americans for electing a "king."

Joking about his desire to play the "Gingerbread Prince" in a fictional Hallmark Christmas movie, Harry told Colbert, "Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

"Hold on, I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty," Colbert replied.

"Really? I heard you elected a king," Harry responded, as the audience booed.

Harry’s jab echoed the anti-Trump sentiment at October’s "No Kings" protest, during which scores of liberals and Trump critics demonstrated nationwide to express their opposition to the president’s second-term agenda.

Organizers of the protests claimed they were defending democracy from what they saw as Trump’s authoritarian rule.

Harry followed up by poking fun at Americans for electing "king" Trump after "making such a big deal about my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, George III" – his reference to the American Revolution.

"Well, he was kind of a jerk," Colbert shot back.

"OK, let it go," Harry joked.

The prince continued, asking Colbert what else he needed to do to convince Americans to cast him in a Hallmark film. He mentioned that he’d even go so far as to sue the Trump administration.

"I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House – all the things you people on TV do," he said.

The line was meant as a dig for Colbert’s parent company, CBS, which settled with Trump earlier this year after the president sued the broadcaster for allegedly editing its interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

ABC also settled with Trump this year after he sued the company for "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos incorrectly stating on-air that Trump was found "liable for rape" in a 2023 conviction.

Colbert chided Harry’s line about suing Trump, saying, "I didn’t do any of those things."

"Maybe that’s why you’re canceled," Harry replied, poking fun at CBS’ announcement this summer that Colbert’s show will end in May 2026.

