‘It presumes to replace us’: Concerns of bias in AI grow after Elon Musk issues new warning

Twitter CEO Elon Musk raised concerns of bias in artificial intelligence (A.I.), saying leftist programmers can use it to "lie" and "comment on some things but not others."

"What's happening is they're training the A.I. to lie. It's bad," he said in a preview of his interview with "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "A.I. is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production," he explained. "In the sense that it has the potential, however, small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial, it has the potential of civilization destruction."

Fox News contributor Guy Benson wasn’t surprised that A.I. could be programmed to "lie" about certain things because, he argued, people lie and if A.I. is directed by humans , there will "probably be some dishonesty in the mix."

He also questioned if concerns about A.I. were being "hyped up."

"I wonder how many of the concerns being raised, I'm not saying that they're illegitimate concerns at all, but I wonder how many of the things that people are wringing their hands about vis-a-vis A.I. are also things that people said upon the advent and then the rise of the Internet as well. Right? like, ‘Oh, there'll be an explosion of new information, some of which might not be true, and so on and so forth,’" Benson said. "I just wonder, is there a parallel there? Are we maybe going too deep into the negativity on A.I. and overlooking some of the positive elements because people made that mistake with the Internet as well? Not to say that there wasn't a downside to the Internet, there's a very dark side as well. But maybe we were getting ourselves a little hyped up."

"The Big Sunday Show" co-host Tammy Bruce said the significant difference between A.I. and any other technology is that it "presumes to replace us." "That we are not looking at this as a resource that we then consume and then we use and put out there, which is information, it is that it then manages the information. It would then act on the information," she argued. "So that's why we hear about the loss of jobs, the nature of what humans can do, what is our value as human beings. And that I think is the larger question. I think that the best question ever that you have to ask is, you know, what is the point of what we do as human beings?"

Fellow co-host Dr. Nicole Saphier added that while A.I. can likely react faster and respond to certain situations more quickly, ultimately a human’s perspective and a human’s real-world experience, should be the deciding factor.

"A.I. plus the human brain need to be used in conjunction," she said. "One is not to replace the other."