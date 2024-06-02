Presidential historian warns second Trump term would lead to ‘dictatorship and anarchy’

An MSNBC presidential historian warned on Saturday if former President Trump were to win back the White House that the United States would devolve into "dictatorship and anarchy."

"He is saying, I will dismantle our rule of law, which is the glory of America, keeps the peace, assures fairness when it works for all Americans. You've got dictatorship and anarchy at the same time," historian Michael Berscheloss said on MSNBC’s "The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capeheart."

"The choice is actually pretty clear, we’ve got a convicted felon," Bescheloss added.

He then went on to reference Trump’s public statement after the trial, citing that the former president said "the system is rotten" and that he wants to "dismantle parts of the Constitution."

Trump was found guilty by a jury in New York City on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in his history-making case in which a former or current president for the first time was tried in court.

On Friday, Trump gave a speech after being found guilty.

"Our country is in very bad shape, and they're very much against me saying these things. They want to raise your taxes by four times. They want to stop you from having cars with their ridiculous mandates that make it impossible for you to [afford] a car," the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said in a speech at Trump Tower . "I'm leading Biden by a lot, and I'm leading the Republicans to the point where that's over. So I'm the leading person for president, and I'm under a gag order by a man that can't put two sentences together given by a court, and they are in total conjunction with the White House and the DOJ…this is all done by Biden and his people."

Trump continued, "They got everything they wanted. It was a rigged trial. We wanted a venue change where we could have a fair trial, we didn't get it. We wanted a judge change. We wanted a judge that wasn't conflicted. and obviously he didn't do that. Nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Following his convictions on Thursday, the former president was greeted by cheering fans at an UFC fight over the weekend, and within a day of his verdict, the campaign raised nearly $53 million.