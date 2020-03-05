Trump says he was ‘mentally' set to battle Sanders but it’ll be ‘very hard for him to come back’

During a special Fox News town hall with President Trump Thursday, the commander in chief confessed he was "mentally" set to face Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2020 general election this November before former Vice President Joe Biden's resurgence Tuesday.

"I was all set for Bernie because I thought it was gonna happen," Trump said, responding to co-host Bret Baier. "You know, we get ready for things, right? So mentally, I'm all set for Bernie ... Communist, I had everything down."

Shortly before Super Tuesday, Sanders took criticism for praising deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and his reading initiative, prompting criticism from all sides. However, Biden's strong showing Tuesday, winning multiple states and taking the delegate lead has made him the frontrunner once again.

Trump mocked Biden's gaffes that surrounded Super Tuesday.

"And then we have this crazy thing that happened right on Tuesday, which [Biden] thought was Thursday," Trump said, making the crowd laugh. "But he also said 150 million people were killed with guns and he was running for the United States Senate. 'Support me, I'm running for the United States.' There's something going on there."

The president attributed Sanders' loss in Texas to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who dropped out of the race Thursday. Trump compared both Sanders and Biden, saying Sanders would pose more of a threat because of his base but that it would be difficult for him to rebound from Tuesday's elections.

"Two very different people. I think it a certain way, Bernie, would be tougher because he's got a base," Trump said. "It's a much smaller base than my base. I think a lot of my people are here because I did nothing to do that. But we have a lot of support in Pennsylvania. I think we have a lot of support if you look at the rallies."

"I was all set for Bernie, I was ready to go in, then I say, you know, I don't think I'm running against Bernie," Trump added. "I think it's going to be very hard for him to come back."