Portland attorney slams left-wing prosecutors dismissing riot cases: This is 'not the rule of law'

Portland-based attorney James Buchal blasted the federal government on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for dropping nearly half of all Portland riot cases. Buchal said the situation is even worse at the local level where almost no felony charges have been brought.

MOST PORTLAND RIOT SUSPECTS WON'T BE PROSECUTED, US ATTORNEY REVEALS

JAMES BUCHAL: How do I feel about it? I'm depressed. I spent my life as a lawyer believing in the rule of law. What I see now is not the rule of law. It's what happens after a leftist revolution when they take over and use the criminal law to punish one group and benefit another group. It's remarkable.

I think it's a political alliance with the groups that have been engaging in these riots. In some sense, they’re the street auxiliaries of the leftists that are in power here in Portland.

Because the rule of law has been so twisted to the point where if there is a right-wing person who stands around and challenges these Antifa people verbally, he will be prosecuted as a violent riot felon. There are two of those cases going on right now. And at the same time, the real violent riot felons are let go by the hundreds or the thousands.

You are talking about the federal charges but it's been much worse locally. There were hundreds of people who were arrested and all the charges were dropped. There are people who essentially tried to set banks on fire, attacked police, got caught with carloads full of weapons being delivered to the rioters, no felony charges at all for any of these people. And most of them were not being charged at all.

