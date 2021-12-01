Mike Pompeo on 'Kilmeade Show': Media took the bait on Democrats' Russia 'disinformation'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the Steele dossier, calling it "disinformation" and warning the entire Russia investigation "will be a stain on the FBI." Pompeo appeared on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday, discrediting the basis for the dossier arguing it was a "creation of the Democrat institutional elite leaders."

MIKE POMPEO: This dossier was largely a creation of the Democrat institutional elite leaders. We can see all the machinations behind it with Marc Elias and the gang. We can see that's how this was built. The media then took the bait. I think that we should all be mindful when the media says we have sources, we should all now acknowledge that if they're not prepared to name sources, this is the kind of risk that they create - the misinformation campaign. But worst of all, was our Justice Department and our FBI failing to get this right. Failing to take what I think they knew that this was really thin sauce. This was really weak stuff, and building out the Mueller Report and the investigation around what was clearly disinformation put upon them by the Democratic Party here. This will be a stain on the FBI for an awfully long time.

The core of the Steele dossier says somehow our administration was in cahoots with the Russians and that President Trump was a Russian asset. That's what Congressman Schiff and the others were foisting on America. That is patently false, and I think we can see the Steele dossier, which was the basis for these claims, was patently false.

