Politifact claims DeSantis’ press secretary sharing text of reporters’ emails on Twitter is ‘harassment’

Politifact claimed in an article on Monday that its reporters are suffering from "online harassment," naming Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw as one of the perpetrators.

Politifact Editor-in-Chief Angie Drobnic Holan penned a piece titled "PolitiFact reporters face online harassment; we keep fact-checking anyway" that outlined examples of Politifact reporters allegedly facing abuse for their work.

She cited "a press secretary" with a penchant for publishing emails sent by reporters.

"Reporters have alerted a press secretary that we’re writing about their boss and simply asked for comment. Within minutes, she’s published the email and slammed the reporters as incompetent, while trying to rally an online mob to attack the reporters — who are just doing their jobs," Holan wrote.

The description matches a previous allegation made by the Associated Press in August after AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham accused Pushaw of inciting an online mob against an AP reporter for a critical story about DeSantis.

Later in the article, Holan alleged, "Rather than responding to journalists’ press inquiries in a standard manner, Pushaw will attack them on Twitter, urging online mobs to vilify things that are legitimate practices of journalism. She tells others not to respond to our requests for comment and has falsely suggested that reporters said things they didn’t."

Pushaw responded to the article on Twitter.

"So now it's ‘harassment’ to point out that an email from a reporter reveals incompetence and bias? But the same reporters can baselessly accuse my boss all day of much worse, with zero pushback and full support from their editors? Nah, we are not playing that game anymore," Pushaw tweeted.

In another tweet aimed towards Holan directly, Pushaw called out Politifact for its claims of harassment.

"Fact check: Pointing out bias isn't harassment. Also, disagreeing with regime narrative enforcers isn't harassment. But if you think criticism is ‘harassment,’ then by your own standards, @PolitiFact is HARASSING @GovRonDeSantis..." Pushaw tweeted.

Florida Department of Health press secretary Jeremy Redfern similarly denounced the article tweeting, "This article should be titled ‘Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Administration didn’t put up with my garbage activism.’"

"Every legacy media article about us..." Pushaw responded.

DeSantis previously called out "the legacy media" after a Washington Post article suggested that Pushaw violated the Foreign Agents Registration (FARA) Act after belatedly registering her work as a foreign agent for the president of the country of Georgia.

"I am not deterred by any smear piece by these legacy media outlets. The only reason they’re attacking her is because she does a great job and she’s very effective at calling out their lies and their phony narratives," he said.