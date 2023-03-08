Politico's banned word list revealed: Shows outlet urged writers to avoid terms ‘mankind’, ‘biological male'

A recently discovered Politico banned word list sent to staffers in 2022 revealed that the outlet has been policing what language its writers may publish especially concerning transgender issues.

The outlet has instructed its editors and writers to avoid words such as "mankind," "manhunt," and even terms like "biological male" and "biological female" in order to avoid "elevating transphobic voices."

The list, which was proposed in an internal memo in January 2022, also banned other words that could be deemed politically incorrect, such as "Anchor baby," and "Peanut gallery" – the latter being offensive because it was originally a reference to "the cheapest seats often occupied by Black people and people with low incomes."

Spectator World reporter Amber Athey revealed this banned word list from Politico in a report Monday, indicating that it was part of an internal company initiative started in the last couple years so the outlet could avoid "elevating transphobic voices."

Athey described how, "after several complaints within the company of its own reporting on trans issues and a 2021 seminar featuring "three transgender individuals charged with helping the newsroom learn to report on transgender issues," "radical views on gender permeated the newsroom more generally."

Then, "A few weeks after the transgender seminar, Politico appointed a new standards editor to oversee the tone of editorial content. Anita Kumar, a former White House correspondent, was made senior editor for standards and ethics," Athey reported.

After the new addition to its team, Politico sent out its style guide. The Spectator author described it, saying, "A style guide sent to staff in January 2022 reads more like a game of Media Matters mad libs than a document for journalists. It suggested some noninclusive words that Politico reporters should avoid using in their work."

Athey provided style guide’s list of banned words. It included "Mankind, Man-made, Manhunt," and "Crack the whip," spelling out that the latter is "unacceptable because of origins in slavery."

It also listed "Waiter" and "waitress," noting that "server should be used instead."

The list continued: "Biological gender, biological sex, biological woman, biological female, biological man, or biological male, Illegal immigrant or illegal alien." It advised against using "Cake walk" too, claiming the term "’originated during slavery’ and thus perpetuates ‘racist motifs.’"

Politico’s guide also banned words "In reference to illegal migration" such as "onslaught, tidal wave, flood, inundation, surge, invasion, army, march, sneak and stealth."

"Anchor baby" was advised against, as well as "Chain migration," because it is "a term used by ‘immigration hard-liners,’" Politico claimed.

Lastly the list banned "Peanut gallery: ‘the cheapest seats often occupied by Black people and people with low incomes’" and "Third-world countries," calling the term "derogatory."

Athey wrote, "The guide also warned that reporters should not say that a transgender person ‘identifies as’ a certain gender, or describe the current situation at the border as a ‘crisis.’"

In addition, the guide provided direction on pro-life coverage. Athey claimed it warned reporters "not to use ‘pro-choice’ or ‘pro-life’ outside of quoted material and instead use ‘abortion rights,’ ‘abortion rights supporter’ or ‘anti-abortion.’"

She added, "’When describing abortion issues,’ the guide explained, ‘consider using gender-neutral language like ‘people who seek abortions’ or ‘patients who seek abortions’ rather than ‘women who seek abortions,’ as there are non-female-identifying people who are able to become pregnant.’"

Lastly, the list advised staffers on race coverage, saying "Unlike Black, white should not be capitalized in any instances."