Stanford University guide to eliminate 'harmful language' ridiculed: 'It's all about the status of victimhood'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted colleges and films for pushing their woke agenda on the public Tuesday on "The Five" after Stanford released its guide to remove "harmful language."

Stanford's guide included words like "American" and "grandfather" and invited ridicule from critics, including Pirro and the other co-hosts of "The Five."

"I don't understand why we capitulate to these fools. Why do we even give them a moment of our time?" she questioned.

"Or an inch, as they say, because then they will take a mile," co-host Tom Shillue responded.

Shillue highlighted a second example of the left pushing its "woke world" after a film critic claimed "Avatar: The Way of Water" was guilty of cultural appropriation because White actors "cosplayed" as blue aliens "of color."

"If you look at some of the silly things on this, it almost makes sense. There's a logic to it," Shillue said. "So, if you give in a little bit, then the argument about ‘Avatar’ makes some kind of sense. Because now anyone who does any kind of a change of color of their skin is racist."

Pirro agreed, saying the left likes to paint itself as victims all the time. "It's all [about] getting the status of victimhood," she said.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov suggested there is no point in renaming some of the phrases listed in the guide because it only makes things more complicated.

"You wouldn't tell a 5-year-old to go to a ‘lunch and learn’ instead of a cafeteria," she said.

Pirro said the left pushes causes in the name of political correctness, hoping people who don't understand it will be too "afraid to talk."

"The only ones yapping are the ones creating these problems," she said.