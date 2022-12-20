Expand / Collapse search
Stanford University guide to eliminate 'harmful language' ridiculed: 'It's all about the status of victimhood'

Words such as 'American,' 'brown bag,' and 'brave' were considered harmful

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Jesse Watters: Liberals want you to believe 'American' is a harmful word Video

Jesse Watters: Liberals want you to believe 'American' is a harmful word

'The Five' co-hosts discuss Stanford University's guide to eliminate 'harmful language' and cultural appropriation claims in ‘Avatar.’ 

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted colleges and films for pushing their woke agenda on the public Tuesday on "The Five" after Stanford released its guide to remove "harmful language."

Stanford's guide included words like "American" and "grandfather" and invited ridicule from critics, including Pirro and the other co-hosts of "The Five."

"I don't understand why we capitulate to these fools. Why do we even give them a moment of our time?" she questioned. 

Stanford includes 'American' among 'harmful' terms Video

"Or an inch, as they say, because then they will take a mile," co-host Tom Shillue responded. 

Shillue highlighted a second example of the left pushing its "woke world" after a film critic claimed "Avatar: The Way of Water" was guilty of cultural appropriation because White actors "cosplayed" as blue aliens "of color." 

STANFORD'S ‘INDEX OF FORBIDDEN WORDS’ EVISCERATED ON TWITTER: ‘INTELLECTUAL MORONS’

"If you look at some of the silly things on this, it almost makes sense. There's a logic to it," Shillue said. "So, if you give in a little bit, then the argument about ‘Avatar’ makes some kind of sense. Because now anyone who does any kind of a change of color of their skin is racist."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" comes out on Dec. 16, 2022.  (20th Century Studios via AP)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" comes out on Dec. 16, 2022.  (20th Century Studios via AP) (20th Century Studios via AP)

Pirro agreed, saying the left likes to paint itself as victims all the time. "It's all [about] getting the status of victimhood," she said.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov suggested there is no point in renaming some of the phrases listed in the guide because it only makes things more complicated. 

"You wouldn't tell a 5-year-old to go to a ‘lunch and learn’ instead of a cafeteria," she said. 

Google Docs to offer 'inclusive language' suggestions Video

Pirro said the left pushes causes in the name of political correctness, hoping people who don't understand it will be too "afraid to talk." 

"The only ones yapping are the ones creating these problems," she said.

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.