Politico mocked for report stating Harris will draw on prosecutor past to secure border: ‘Is this a joke?'

Social media users ridiculed Politico this weekend after the outlet published a piece stating that Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to enact tougher border policies as president because of her past as California attorney general.

The article about Harris cracking down on the problem was not taken seriously by X users, who recalled that the current Biden/Harris administration has seen some of the highest numbers in illegal southern border crossings in U.S. history.

"Garbage propaganda," conservative blogger Mike LaChance posted about the article, which was published on Saturday.

Written by Politico reporter Blake Jones, the piece detailed how Harris’ new, tougher policy proposals for how she will handle the southern border if she becomes president, have been influenced by "her own" "playbook" that she employed earlier in her career.

Jones wrote, "Harris’ vow to fight for border security has roots in her run for California attorney general in 2010, when she barely defeated a Republican opponent who had support across the state from police chiefs and prosecutors."

The author recounted some of her policy at the time, stating, "Harris, a former prosecutor herself, decided to embrace a crackdown on the transnational gangs that smuggle drugs and people across the U.S.-Mexico border. She expanded a task force devoted to cross-border criminality — during the Great Recession, when the state was cutting its budget and eliminating programs — and fostered greater intelligence sharing with Mexican authorities that officials said yielded arrests years later."

As the piece noted, implementing these policies is the experience Harris is drawing on for new border policy, which appears to be much tougher than the policies her current administration has enacted regarding the border.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

A recent Harris 2024 ad mentioned her commitment to "fixing the border," drawing the ire of her critics who have sought to highlight as one of her weaknesses after the Biden administration saw record levels of illegal border crossings, most notably after the vice president was put in charge of solving the "root causes" of illegal immigration.

All too aware of the discrepancy between the Biden/Harris record and Kamala’s campaign proposals, X users blasted the piece.

Media Research Center analyst Jorge Bonilla remarked, "Regime Media is gonna Regime Media."

National Review senior writer Charles Cooke commented, "Unreal."

The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Gabriel Simonson posted, "Once again, this story exists for Democrats to tell other Democrats about. No one in the entire editorial process here thought this piece is for anyone who has voted Republican in the last eight years."

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino scorched the article’s statements, writing, "Yes, Kamala 'learned a lesson about the border' early in her career: If you open the border and provide unlimited welfare, you can turn a state permanently blue. That's the only lesson she learned in California, and so did every other Democrat."

Conservative commentator David Giglio asked, "Is this a joke?"