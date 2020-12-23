Politico mocked for 'embarrassing' article on Justin Trudeau's beard: 'Incapable of feeling shame'

Politico was ridiculed Wednesday over a story about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "Significant" beard and how it symbolized his transformation into a weathered politician.

"At the very beginning of this interminable year, Justin Trudeau grew a beard," Politico tweeted. "The beard was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred."

The beard served as a framing device for author Maura Forrest's dive into the progressive politician's troubled year, which was dominated by his COVID-19 response, an ethics controversy, and unrealized liberal agenda items.

"It was a simpler time, when we had nothing better to do than debate the merits of facial hair as an indicator of gravitas," Forrest wrote. "But beard or no, this year has changed Trudeau’s image."

Between the capitalization of the word "Significant" to reminders about Trudeau's 2019 blackface scandal, conservative and mainstream critics ripped the outlet over the item.

"See if you guys can do a 3000 word piece on Trudeau's chest hair and what implications that has for Canada's GDP and debt," Daily Wire contributing editor Harry Khachatrian tweeted.

"Did a beard write this," the Washington Post's Dave Weigel joked.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted, "Politico is incapable of feeling shame, so it's not that surprising."

Trudeau, who turns 49 on Christmas Day, has been Prime Minister since 2015 and is the second-youngest man to hold the position in Canada's history.

His decision to grow a beard earlier this year drew media attention from outlets like the BBC, who said it "sparked fascination." Vox even published an explainer on why Trudeau and fellow liberal North American media darling Beto O'Rourke grew facial hair.