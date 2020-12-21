Wife of Politico’s new White House correspondent worked for Obama, donated over $5,000 to Biden’s campaign

Politico was blasted on social media Monday for hiring Sam Stein – an avowedly liberal reporter – to cover the White House for the incoming Joe Biden administration.

National Review contributor Luke Thompson quipped that Stein, who has worked for the Daily Beast and MSNBC and regularly disparages President Donald Trump and Republicans in his tweets, will play softball as a White House correspondent.

"Putting a Democratic partisan in charge of covering a Democratic White House more or less guarantees that your outfit will carry water for the powerful rather than informing your readers," Thompson tweeted. "That’s a dereliction of duty."

But Stein’s proximity to President-elect Biden runs even deeper. Stein’s wife, Jessica Leinwand, previously served in President Barack Obama’s administration as Deputy Associate Counsel at the White House and as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice.

NEW YORK TIMES' 'CALIPHATE' DEBACLE SHOULD TEACH AMERICANS 'NOT TO TRUST' ONCE-PROUD PAPER, CRITICS SAY

Federal Election Commission records also show that Leinwand had contributed nearly $10,000 dollars to Democrats and progressive organizations – including more than $5,700 to Biden’s presidential campaign.

Leinwand now works for Facebook as a public policy manager – something Stein alluded to in October when he admitted to having "conflicting opinions" on social media companies’ censoring of a New York Post expose on Hunter Biden.

In announcing their new White House correspondent, Politico touted Stein as having a "firsthand understanding of the Obama-Biden era and its team, which you may have noticed is getting a second act now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Politico did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.