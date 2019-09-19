Justin Trudeau pictured wearing blackface in new video as third racist incident emerges

Justin Trudeau faced further embarrassment Thursday after a new picture and video surfaced showing the Canadian prime minister wearing blackface, the third such incident to emerge in the past 24 hours.

A video obtained by Global News shows Trudeau covered in dark makeup with his hands in the air laughing, sticking out his tongue and making faces. His arms and legs are covered in black makeup as well. The video was shot in the 1990s but it's unclear where it took place.

News of the footage comes a day after Globe and Mail's Robert Fife tweeted a picture of Trudeau wearing an afro wig and singing the Jamaican song "Day-O," during a talent show in the early 1990s at Jean Brebeuf high school.

Trudeau had already apologized Wednesday after a school yearbook image emerged of him wearing dark makeup and a turban at an Arabian Nights party in 2001. The prime minister said "it was a dumb thing to do."

Time magazine posted the photo, which it said was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign a little over a week ago, told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane that he should have known better.

"I'm pissed off at myself, I'm disappointed in myself," he said.

"I should have known better then but I didn't, and I am deeply sorry for it," he added. "I'm going to ask Canadians to forgive me for what I did. I shouldn't have done that. I take responsibility for it."

It's unclear what, if any, political consequences Trudeau may face as he seeks another term. Pre-picture polls in Canada show him facing a serious challenge from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Following Trudeau's apology, Scheer told reporters, "Wearing blackface is an act of open mockery and racism. It was just as racist in 2001 as it is in 2019."

Trudeau is just the latest politicians to come under fire for posing in racially offensive photos.

Earlier this year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam faced intense pressure to resign after a racist picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. At first, he bizarrely denied being in the picture but then admitted to wearing blackface to portray Michael Jackson at a dance party in the 1980s. Since then, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has acknowledged wearing blackface in college, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has publicly apologized for wearing blackface during a college skit more than 50 years ago.

