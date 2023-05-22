Politico insists Biden 'prioritized' deal-making on debt limit despite president saying he wouldn't negotiate

A Politico report was ridiculed by conservatives after the publication claimed that President Biden has been attempting to negotiate with a stubborn Republican Party despite GOP House members previously passing a bill to raise the debt ceiling weeks prior.

Politico's White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire shared his article on the ongoing debt ceiling discussions on Twitter, contrasting Biden’s "deal-making" priorities with an "obstinate" GOP.

"The U.S. stands on the precipice of financial calamity, testing whether President Biden’s theory of governance can continue to work. He has prioritized deal-making throughout the debt ceiling talks. But with GOP obstinate, Biden is changing tactics," Lemire tweeted.

While Lemire acknowledged in his piece that Republicans passed a budget bill back in April, he emphasized that the conflict emerges from Biden’s "consensus building approach" against Republicans "stubbornly" putting a "unified front" against him.

"Biden and his team had been buoyed by their belief that a consensus building approach — though perpetually doubted — worked for them before, including with the passage of an infrastructure package and the far-reaching legislation that became the Inflation Reduction Act. But the debt ceiling standoff has so far proved stubbornly different, with Republicans showing a surprisingly united front and the president risking taking the brunt of the blame if the nation defaults for the first time in its history," Lemire wrote.

This framing of the debt ceiling talks was blasted for underplaying Republican efforts in what appeared to be a way to help Biden.

"What a ridiculous lie. Even for a journalist!" Substack writer Jim Treacher declared.

Canary CEO Dan Eberhart wrote, "What an absurd way to frame the debt ceiling negotiations. Republicans passed a bill on the debt ceiling a month ago, and has been calling on Biden to negotiate with them for months. Biden had been refusing for months, instead just demanding the GOP do whatever he wants."

"In what world has he ‘prioritized deal-making throughout the debt ceiling talks’? His position for 100 days was ‘you'll get nothing and like it,’" Newsbusters staff writer Alex Christy joked.

Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey Biden tweeted, "’prioritized deal-making’ by spending three-plus months refusing to negotiate at all, even after the House passed a debt-ceiling increase. That's some Orwellian Ministry of Truth action going on here."

"Politico has always been left-leaning, but it is more and more shamelessly serving as an outlet for Democrat propaganda these days," Radio host Erick Erickson commented.

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi wrote, "The default position is to do whatever Dems demand. Those who don't are obstinate."

Others pointed out that as recently as May 2, the White House was insisting that he would not negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling while planning a meeting with congressional leaders.

"Look, he’s going to make it very clear, in this meeting, that they’re going to have next week, how it is Congress’s constitutional duty to act. He is not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling. Been very clear. That is not going to change," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In addition, multiple Democrats have advised against negotiating with Republicans despite the June 1 deadline drawing closer.

Republican House members successfully passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending on April 26. Biden and congressional Democrats have repeatedly rejected the bill along with any negotiations on spending cuts tied to the debt ceiling.