Politico declares Biden 'back in the game' as US enters a recession

Politico is rallying behind President Biden, suggesting legislative progress may turn around his struggling presidency.

In a report titled "Biden enters the Always Be Closing phase of his first term," Politico marveled that "Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game."

"After enduring a brutal year dominated by economic angst, legislative setbacks and sinking approval ratings, the president is suddenly on the verge of a turnaround that, the White House believes, could salvage his summer — and alter the trajectory of his presidency," Politico wrote Thursday.

The report highlighted the surprise deal on a climate and tax bill that was struck between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., who has long been accused by the progressive base of stalling the Biden agenda.

"With an agreement in hand, the White House is now expected to play a more significant role in convincing a handful of remaining Democrats to take the victory that’s in front of them," Politico wrote.

While there is newfound optimism among Democrats in D.C., it is still unknown whether the bill will make it to the president's desk as it will need the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has so far remained mum about her support for the massive spending bill.

However, buried in the 26th paragraph of Politico's report was the mention that the U.S. economy suffered back-to-back consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, which has long been the indicator of a recession.

Additionally, Biden has taken a pummeling in the polls, averaging just 38% approval among Americans according to RealClearPolitics with recent polls showing majority of Democrats do not want him to seek reelection in 2024.

The president has also been on his heels as inflation and high gas prices continue to have an impact on American households, the lingering COVID pandemic, a surge in monkeypox, the immigration crisis at the southern border as well as the federal investigations of his son, Hunter Biden.

Critics panned Politico for offering such an optimistic spin on behalf of the beleaguered president.

"On the day the nation slips into recession, on top of rising inflation on the president's watch -- well, you just can't buy coverage like this," Washington Examiner correspondent and Fox News contributor Byron York reacted.

"Did someone over there get some money or big promotion for this? I mean...huh???? Get out of the upside down! Walk towards the light!" Redstate deputy managing editor Kira Davis exclaimed.

Steve Guest, adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, scolded Politico, saying, "This isn’t journalism. This is partisan cheerleading."

"Three reporters on the byline for this story that could have been written by Ron Klain alone," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted, referring to the White House chief of staff.

"Guys... looked like someone has hacked Politico and replaced their usually sharp coverage with this parody article. SMH," attorney Harmeet Dhillon knocked the outlet.

"The ‘is Joe Biden finally turning it around’ stories are the Democratic president version of ‘the walls are finally closing in on Trump,’" conservative commentator Zachary Faria wrote.

"Yes why are Republicans choosing not to talk to these people anymore. Huge mystery there," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller quipped.