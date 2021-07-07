Politico claims critical race theory curriculum isn't being taught in schools

In a recent article, Politico denied that school boards are promoting critical race theory in the classroom.

On Wednesday, Politico published an article titled "Could a School-Board Fight Over Critical Race Theory Help Turn Virginia Red?" Reporter Maya King claimed the current fight against critical race theory is mainly made up of Republicans attempting to take back Congress.

"Republican operatives—some of whom are also parents—are using it as a tool to drive a wide enough wedge in vote-rich Northern counties, to push a blue-leaning state back into tossup territory," King wrote.

Within her argument, King also implied that the current grassroots battle parents are facing has no evidence in school districts.

King wrote "Last week, GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin even held a campaign rally in front of the Loudoun County school board building to decry critical race theory—even as the school board repeatedly denies teaching it. (Nor is it taught in school districts around the country where conservatives are attempting to ban it.)"

Critical race theory opponent Chris Rufo has documented school districts across the country that were implementing critical race theory curriculum. For example public schools in Seattle, tell teachers that the education system is guilty of "spirit murder" against black children and that white teachers must "bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance." Furthermore specifically, documents revealed that Loudoun County public schools, the subject of the article, paid more than $34,000 for 55 hours of critical race theory coaching for faculty.

King also appeared to undermine recent arguments by claiming attacks against critical race theory are merely political tools for electing Republicans. King quoted Lissa Savaglio, chair of the Loudoun County Democratic party.

"[Republicans] are going to take everything that people are afraid of, throw it under ‘critical race theory’ and run with it," Savaglio said "And nobody really knows what critical race theory is. So everybody’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, well, that definitely must be what’s happening.’"

King suggested "[t]here’s systemic and there’s institutional, structural racism that is at play," in the schools that required racial reform, quoting Pastor Michelle Thomas, president of the Loudoun NAACP. Nevertheless, she also maintained that most opponents of critical race theory do not know what it is.

"But now, critical race theory, something that few people can clearly define, is dividing parents here," she wrote.

This article debuted prior to a recent endorsement of the National Education Association to teach critical race theory in schools. The country’s largest teachers’ union also pledged to focus on several projects aimed to promote the theory more publicly. Their statement read:

"Publicly (through existing media) convey its support for the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics, including truthful and age-appropriate accountings of unpleasant aspects of American history, such as slavery, and the oppression and discrimination of Indigenous, Black, Brown, and other peoples of color, as well as the continued impact this history has on our current society. The Association will further convey that in teaching these topics, it is reasonable and appropriate for curriculum to be informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory."