©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politicians need to be in the center or voters will bring them there: Bramnick

'The important thing is [to] be in the middle,' the New Jersey state Senate-elect said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
New Jersey state senator-elect Jon Bramnick says voters 'across the country' are trying to return their states to the middle.

New Jersey state Senate-elect Jon Bramnick joined "FOX News Live" Saturday to point out a voting trend sweeping the nation.

JON BRAMNICK: …I love the American public, and I love voters because the Murphy administration went way to the left, but they did some extreme stuff, and the voters reacted by trying to bring New Jersey back to the middle. I see this across the country. It's a pendulum. The important thing is [to] be in the middle in New Jersey or the voters are going to tell you, "Hey, we're going to make you come back to the middle." And I think Governor Murphy has gotten the message.

…[W]hen a police officer wins the Democratic primary in New York, that's an indication that the country is moving back to the center if it's happening in New York City. President Biden has a problem because he's upside down in the polls. And anytime you govern, it's a lot harder than campaigning. Campaigning is easy. Governing is hard. And this is what happens. And it's a pendulum in the country. Every election is a reaction to the last election, and that's what we're seeing.

