Politicians need to be in the center or voters will bring them there: Bramnick

New Jersey state Senate-elect Jon Bramnick joined "FOX News Live" Saturday to point out a voting trend sweeping the nation.

JON BRAMNICK: …I love the American public, and I love voters because the Murphy administration went way to the left, but they did some extreme stuff, and the voters reacted by trying to bring New Jersey back to the middle. I see this across the country. It's a pendulum. The important thing is [to] be in the middle in New Jersey or the voters are going to tell you, "Hey, we're going to make you come back to the middle." And I think Governor Murphy has gotten the message.

…

…[W]hen a police officer wins the Democratic primary in New York, that's an indication that the country is moving back to the center if it's happening in New York City. President Biden has a problem because he's upside down in the polls. And anytime you govern, it's a lot harder than campaigning. Campaigning is easy. Governing is hard. And this is what happens. And it's a pendulum in the country. Every election is a reaction to the last election, and that's what we're seeing.

