©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Polish immigrant who survived socialism warns ideology is infiltrating US: 'It can only be done from within'

Drago Dzieran warned Americans should be 'very vigilant'

By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Ret. Navy SEAL Thomas 'Drago' Dzieran says the only way the United States can be torn down is from within on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

Retired Navy SEAL Thomas "Drago" Dzieran escaped socialism after fleeing Soviet-occupied Poland and coming to America, but he hasn't forgotten the struggles and political persecution that brought him here.

Now he's sounding the alarm for others who are becoming complacent with what he views is the wrong trajectory for the nation, warning that socialism has already begun to infiltrate the U.S. by citing attacks on traditional values and a consequential moral decay wreaking havoc on culture.

"People need to ask themselves, ‘How can somebody bring the United States down?’ Definitely not by force," he told Fox News' Dan Bongino on Saturday. "There won't be Chinese soldiers landing on our beaches. It can only be done from within."

CHINESE PASTOR WHO FLED COMMUNNISM WARNS AMERICA IS DESCENDING INTO ‘DARK REALITY’ WITH LEFTIST CENSORSHIP

A socialist stands beside a group of pamphlets.

A socialist stands beside a group of pamphlets. (Photo by: Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dzieran said people should be "vigilant" regarding the effort to stifle faith and patriotism in America, noting that these transitions, along with denigration of the family, are warning signs of disastrous changes to come.

Another warning sign? A tactic known as "desensitization," a form of gaslighting that involves normalizing a failed economy to convince citizens that the country is still afloat.

"[It] is fairly new in America and poorly understood by our citizens who did not experience socialism. Let's hope they never will," he added.

VOTE TO CONDEMN THE ‘HORRORS OF SOCIALISM’ SPLITS DEMS: 109 VOTE FOR IT, 86 VOTE AGAINST

London Communists hold a banner during the Enough Is Enough day of action to call for a real-terms pay increase, cuts to energy bills, an end to food poverty, decent homes for all and a wealth tax on the rich on 1 October 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

London Communists hold a banner during the Enough Is Enough day of action to call for a real-terms pay increase, cuts to energy bills, an end to food poverty, decent homes for all and a wealth tax on the rich on 1 October 2022 in London, United Kingdom. ((Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images))

Venezuela's Maduro regime is, according to Dzieran, but one example of the desensitization at work. 

"What is happening in Venezuela right now is it's a normal progression of socialism, a failed state. It happens that what Maduro is trying to do right now is normalize the failed economy. It is called desensitization, and it is a well-known term and technique to people who live in socialist state."

His comments follow Bonginio's report on the country's social and economic collapse, led by a string of promises to fix integral issues including inequality and hyperinflation. 

Domestically, Dzieran highlighted empty shelves in grocery stores and some families' struggles to make ends meet, two emerging complaints from some American families in recent years.

NEVADA FAR-LEFT FUMES AFTER DEMOCRATIC REPS VOTE TO CONDEMN ‘HORRORS OF SOCIALISM’

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

"We are begging tyrants for oil. We have empty shelves in our grocery stores, and people are struggling to pay for food and gas at the same time," he said.

Dzieran's concerns that Marxist ideology has arrived in America echoes concerns from recent "Fox & Friends First" guest Bob Fu, a pastor who fled communist China and is now warning that inklings of the philosophy are working their way into the U.S., Canada and European nations – particularly through COVID-19 lockdown policies.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.