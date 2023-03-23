Chinese pastor who fled communism warns America is descending into 'dark reality' with leftist censorship

A Chinese pastor who escaped persecution is warning censorship from the American left has become eerily similar to the Chinese Community Party.

ChinaAid President Bob Fu, whose non-profit watchdog group monitors Christian persecution in China, sounded the alarm on leftist policies bordering on the "persecution" of Americans.

"I observed striking similarities during this COVID dictatorship time between China and, of course, even the United States of America," he told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday.

"I find we are really, in America, descending into a very dark reality that somehow these mayors and governors all of a sudden became emperors…"

CHRISTIAN WHO ESCAPED CHINESE PERSECUTION WARNS US DESCENDING INTO ‘COMMUNIST STYLE OF GOVERNANCE’

Fu, who was born and raised in China, fled to the U.S. after he and his wife were imprisoned in Beijing for their work in the underground Christian church. Fu then founded ChinaAid to "bring international attention to China’s gross human rights violations and to promote religious freedom and rule of law in China," according to the watchdog's website.

Continuing to relay his concerns that similar censorship has worked its way into the U.S., Fu blasted the media establishment for toeing the line for the radical left, saying he finds the alleged collaboration "very worrisome."

"We really cannot let our exceptionalist constitutional democracy yield to this communist style of governance," he said.

CHINA RAMPING UP PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AS IT DEMANDS ‘WORSHIP AND ALLEGIANCE’ OF XI JINPING: WATCHDOG

"In China… every day, many of my friends are arrested and serving five years, seven years, nine years imprisonment for simply preaching the gospel and organizing a peaceful worship service."

"This is the most worrisome thing," he continued, speaking to concerns over mayors and governors stifling the free exercise of religion during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the West.

"I feel America, including Canada, and the European countries are coming to this point of active discrimination and perhaps persecution."

PASTOR IMPRISONED IN TURKEY FOR HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH SAYS YOUTH AREN'T ‘PREPARED FOR WHAT IS COMING’

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Fu called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's crackdowns on worship services.

"I saw the governor of California basically proscribe and order the church to shut down and say not only when they can worship, but how. The ways that he threatened to punish those churches and pastors sometimes were word-for-word exactly the same as what the CCP is using against the Chinese churches," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also sounded the alarm over Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's threats to cut off water and power to homes and businesses defying COVID ordinances, saying the rhetoric is the "same tactic, word-for-word, that the Communist Party has issued over the years against the churches."