Police brace for federal law enforcement reform, defend tried-and-true tactics

The anti-law enforcement and defund the police movement has departments across the U.S. gearing up for federal reform that could be detrimental to police and civilian safety.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade spoke with Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryder about certain law enforcement tactics that are at risk of being eliminated, a move that would be more harmful than helpful.

"There’s a lot of reform that is good and we can always adjust and we can always do better," he said. "But a lot of times when you take the tools away from officers, officers get hurt."

VAN JONES SAYS TIM SCOTT IS THE 'HOLD UP' ON POLICE REFORM BECAUSE OF QUALIFIED IMMUNITY

Ryder used "no-knock" warrants as an example which allows police officers to enter premises without giving a warning first. Since the death of Breonna Taylor which followed a no-knock entry, the safety of said tactic is bound to be in question, but Ryder said it only provides an advantage.

"They don’t get to their weapons and we get to secure them," he said. "Keeps everybody safe… We train to do a no-knock warrant to keep not only us safe, but keep the perpetrators safe."

The Nassau County Police Department molds their training based on real-life events that have happened across the U.S., and Ryder said the department’s daily training is driven by the notion that "history teaches us to do better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Training should be universal," he said. "If they’re going to look at reform around the country, you have to train everybody to the same level… It’s not a time to defund, it’s time to invest. When you invest in policing and you train right, you’ll get the better outcome."