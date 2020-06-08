Fox News, SiriusXM expand partnership; Pandora users get access to podcasts, radio content

Fox News Media and SiriusXM have expanded their existing broadcast partnership, and original content by Fox News Podcasts and flagship radio programs will now be available to Pandora’s users.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership, ensuring SiriusXM and Pandora’s combined over 100 million listeners continued access to our cutting edge news coverage, as well as our best in class lifestyle and opinion programming.” Fox News Audio vice president John Sylvester said.

SiriusXM is the parent company to Pandora, which has more than 60 million monthly users. Fox News Radio’s three nationally syndicated talk shows, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla” and “The Guy Benson Show” will now be available to Pandora listeners.

As part of the deal, a one-hour version “Fox News Rundown” will now air weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125 at 5 a.m. ET. The network’s signature news and analysis podcast includes anchors and reporters, including Jacqui Heinrich, Dave Anthony, Lisa Brady, Jessica Rosenthal and Chris Foster, who analyze the day’s top headlines, interview newsmakers and offer unique insights.

Fox News Podcasts includes more than 20 original programs, such as “I'll Tell You What” with Dana Perino and Chris Stirewalt. Pandora also airs audio-only versions of many popular Fox News Channel programs, including “The Five,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

Fox News Podcasts ranks among the top 20 podcast networks in the United States, based on average monthly downloads, according to Podtrac analysis.

Fox News Channel recently finished May as the most-watched cable network for the 47th consecutive month. Fox News dominated primetime, averaging 3.4 million viewers between 8-11 p.m. to finish as the most-watched channel among all of basic cable during the month of May.

Fox News also was the most-watched network overall, averaging 1.9 million total viewers.