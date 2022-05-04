Former Planned Parenthood president echoes Biden, lambasts GOP as 'most extreme political group' in history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards criticized Republicans in light of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, Richards appeared on MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" to discuss the recent Supreme Court draft opinion leak that appeared to show the high court is set to overturn the 1973 abortion case. Democrats have attacked the draft opinion including President Biden who criticized Republicans as the source.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden asked. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history—-in recent American history."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked her panel whether this was an accurate description of the Republican Party.

"Well, I certainly agree with that characterization," Richards said, claiming that overturning Roe v. Wade would be a "seismic shift" for people in the country.

She added, "I don’t think any of us have ever experienced the loss of a constitutional right, and many, many people in this country have never known a world where people couldn’t make their own decisions about their pregnancy and that it somehow became the role of the government to tell you what to do when you’re pregnant. So, I don’t think you can gloss over it."

She linked the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned to several education laws passed in Texas and Florida, suggesting that Republicans are more concerned with empowering the "fringe" of their party.

"I should say one of the problems we have seen and this is certainly true in the state of Texas is that when you empower the fringe of your party, you can’t just stop. You can’t just say, okay job done. You have to keep feeding the beast and that’s why we see in Texas book banning, attacks on transgender children and their families," Richards said. "The Republican Party in Texas has no agenda for the future. They are just obsessing on issues that can kind of feed their base. So, I think that’s going to continue. They’re going to go after birth control. They’re going to go after emergency contraception and on and on and on."

If the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it would return the issue back to the states. While the official Supreme Court decision is not expected until June, thirteen states have trigger laws that would automatically ban all or most abortions should the case be overturned.

