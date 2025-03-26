Botched late-term abortion spurs lawsuit in blue-state court: 'Horrific'

An anonymous woman filed a rare medical negligence lawsuit last week against an Illinois abortionist after a late-term abortion took a "horrific" turn when an emergency hospital visit revealed "half of a deceased pre-born human being" was found left inside her.

Chicago injury attorney Richard Craig filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe from Indiana, naming both the Champaign-based Equity Clinic and its founder, Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, as defendants.

Craig told Fox News Digital in an interview Thursday he's "never been presented" with a case like this.

The suit alleges that during a 22-week abortion performed in April 2023, Reisinger-Kindle left parts of the fetus inside the woman's body, leading to severe complications. After the procedure, when the woman reported persistent cramping, Reisinger-Kindle allegedly advised her to take over-the-counter pain relievers and laxatives. She later underwent emergency surgery to remove the body parts. Doe is seeking damages for medical negligence and emotional distress.

"This is someone who performed an abortion that at 22 weeks of gestation – which at that point renders a two-day process – and then on the second day, when most of the work is done, at the culmination of his work, he entered a note, saying, these are his words, ‘products of conception were visibly inspected and confirmed to be complete,’" Craig said. "That's his note. Well, clearly that didn't happen."

"When she presented to the emergency room two days later, they found what they described to be as a half of a pre-deceased fetus," Craig said. "And the films that are in the records actually suggests more like two-thirds. So, how could he say that he visibly inspected her?"

Doe, a mother of four, also alleged that Reisinger-Kindle refused to provide pertinent information to the attending surgeons without her consent.

In a medical report included in the lawsuit filings, an obstetrician/gynecologist asserts that Reisinger-Kindle "deviated from a reasonable standard of care" during the abortion by perforating the plaintiff's uterus and failing to recognize the injury.

The report also states that Reisinger-Kindle "failed to adequately examine the fetal parts" after the procedure. According to the lawsuit, there was a hole in the woman's uterus roughly the size of a large coin. The report notes that if Reisinger-Kindle "performed an adequate exam of the remains, it should have been obvious that fetal parts were left behind."

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving it up to states to decide on abortion, Illinois has solidified its position as a haven for the procedure, enacting a series of legislative measures to shield both providers and out-of-state women seeking abortion services from lawsuits.

Reisinger-Kindle, who was featured in a Chicago Tribune article, was one of many providers who opened abortion clinics in the Midwest following the high court's ruling.

Craig – who said taking the case won't make him "any friends in Illinois" – also alleged Reisinger-Kindle didn't administer any pain-relief medication to the fetus, which would have stopped its heartbeat, prior to its dismemberment.

"The current laws would prevent me, for instance, from pursuing a claim against this doctor on behalf of the child for what had to be excruciating pain that the child underwent while he was being dismembered piece by piece, without any pain relief," Craig said. "And so those laws do, in fact, prevent me, or anybody from taking that position and seeking redress for that on the behalf of the child."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reisinger-Kindle for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.