Piers Morgan says world leaders 'scared' of fighting back against Putin

Veteran broadcaster Piers Morgan sent out a message against world leaders including President Biden, saying they failed to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Russian forces invaded Ukraine in one of the largest military attacks against a European state since World War II.

The attack continued throughout the weekend with no clear signs of stopping. Since then, many leaders including President Biden have been criticized for appearing to offer little resistance or solutions for Ukraine.

One critic included Morgan, who claimed Putin "bullied" the world into "shameful submission."

"We know Putin’s convoy is about to reach Kyiv and start murdering many more women & children. We also know we can stop it with air strikes entirely justified by his war crimes. But we won’t, because we’re scared of retaliation. Putin’s bullied the world into shameful submission," Morgan tweeted.

Morgan repeatedly defended his call for more action on Twitter.

"If the argument against confronting Putin over his illegal invasion is that he might chuck his nukes around, when will anyone ever confront him about anything? I don’t want a nuclear war but nor does he…. it’s all b------- designed to scare everyone off. And it’s working," Morgan wrote.

"If Putin succeeds in taking Ukraine by scaring us all off with his b------- nuke threats, what’s to stop him taking other countries including those in NATO? Once you cave to a bully, they keep bullying. #StopPutinNow," he said.

