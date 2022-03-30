Piers Morgan slams Disney for caving to the woke mob

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan expressed frustration over Disney's decision to cave to the woke mob, saying these companies are bullied into following a "narrow world view" Wednesday on "The Five."

PIERS MORGAN: It's so pathetic, isn't it? You can't go to a theme park and hear the words, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls." What's going on?

You've got this small group of very vocal, very woke people, very active online, and they bully companies into following their narrow world view. And I admire the companies like Netflix in the Dave Chappelle uproar. I admired Spotify when they stood by Joe Rogan. That is the way to deal with the mob because the mob very quickly gets bored and moves on. And guess what? Dave Chappelle is still on Netflix. Joe Rogan is still on Spotify. That's the right way to respond. Disney began this with the new CEO saying, "We're not going to be political." Great. Great, because, by the way, if you are going to be political, as DeSantis rightly pointed out, then let's hear what you've got to say about the genocide of the Uyghur Muslims in China, which we'll never hear from Disney because they make too much money from the Chinese box office market. So if you're going to be political, be consistent morally and in terms of your apparent outrage. But of course, they don't want to do that. They want to be bullied by this woke mob into doing something they didn't instinctively want to do, and now they're being sucked into this woke trap? And when you apologize, by the way? It never stops. The moment you apologize, they keep coming.

