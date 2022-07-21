Pfizer's getting a free commercial here: Dr Marty Makary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Marty Makary discusses the rebound rate after taking Paxlovid, the coronavirus-fighting drug touted by the White House, and how it's driving mutations at the population level on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. MARTY MAKARY: Pfizer's getting a free commercial here. It's being given off-label to the majority of people in the United States who are getting it. It's supposed to be for high-risk people.

It was only studied in the non-immune people, people with no immune systems, but it's been given to low-risk people and the result has been a rebound rate of about 50% where you actually prolong the symptoms and the period where you're contagious, and on a population level, it drives mutations. We're learning more and more about that now.

