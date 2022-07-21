Expand / Collapse search
Pfizer's getting a free commercial here: Dr Marty Makary

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Dr. Marty Makary discusses President Biden testing positive for COVID and how the White House is promoting Paxlovid on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Dr. Marty Makary discusses the rebound rate after taking Paxlovid, the coronavirus-fighting drug touted by the White House, and how it's driving mutations at the population level on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. MARTY MAKARY: Pfizer's getting a free commercial here. It's being given off-label to the majority of people in the United States who are getting it. It's supposed to be for high-risk people. 

It was only studied in the non-immune people, people with no immune systems, but it's been given to low-risk people and the result has been a rebound rate of about 50% where you actually prolong the symptoms and the period where you're contagious, and on a population level, it drives mutations. We're learning more and more about that now. 

