Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Cotton: Military hopefuls want to learn about taking down bad guys, not pronouns

He notes the military's woke agenda

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Why the US military faces recruiting crisis: GOP senator Video

Why the US military faces recruiting crisis: GOP senator

Sen. Tom Cotton reveals the true intent of the U.S. military and why it is struggling to fill its ranks amid a recruiting crisis on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained why the U.S. military faces a crisis when it comes to recruiting and a woke agenda Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: Our military — it's not a jobs program. It's not designed to engage in social engineering. It's designed to fight and win our nation's wars. And as you outlined at the beginning, we face a recruiting crisis as bad as it's been since Vietnam. That's not because there's a strong economy. 

PROGRESSIVES LOSE DEFENSE BILL BATTLE TO EXPAND MILITARY ABORTIONS BUT WIN ON MANY 'WOKE' PRIORITIES

We've had strong economies before. It's because so many kids who might join the Army or the Marine Corps or the Navy, the Air Force, see some of these controversies. They hear about it from people in active duty, and they decide that maybe they don't want to do it right now. Kids who are thinking about joining our military — they want to learn how to kill bad guys. They don't want to learn how to use the right pronouns

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

US military not a social experiment: GOP senator Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.