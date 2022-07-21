Tom Cotton: Military hopefuls want to learn about taking down bad guys, not pronouns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained why the U.S. military faces a crisis when it comes to recruiting and a woke agenda Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: Our military — it's not a jobs program. It's not designed to engage in social engineering. It's designed to fight and win our nation's wars. And as you outlined at the beginning, we face a recruiting crisis as bad as it's been since Vietnam. That's not because there's a strong economy.

We've had strong economies before. It's because so many kids who might join the Army or the Marine Corps or the Navy, the Air Force, see some of these controversies. They hear about it from people in active duty, and they decide that maybe they don't want to do it right now. Kids who are thinking about joining our military — they want to learn how to kill bad guys. They don't want to learn how to use the right pronouns.

