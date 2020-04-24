House Republican dubs Mitch McConnell the 'Marie Antoinette of the Senate'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., had some harsh words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after the latter suggested that state governments should be able to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

".@senatemajldr McConnell’s dismissive remark that States devastated by Coronavirus should go bankrupt rather than get the federal assistance they need and deserve is shameful and indefensible," King tweeted Wednesday.

"To say that it is 'free money' to provide funds for [...] cops, firefighters and healthcare workers makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate," he added.

King's comments added to backlash McConnell has already faced for indicating he is unwilling to provide federal funding for states.

"There's not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations," McConnell has previously said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responded by arguing that it was "morally wrong."

"It's medically disastrous. We can't defeat this pandemic if Mitch McConnell is letting our health heroes get fired. And that's what's happening. They're getting fired," she had said.

The controversy over McConnell's comments touched on tensions surrounding the way wealthier Americans live while many struggle to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi herself recently faced comparisons to the former French Queen Marie Antoinette.

A Trump campaign ad juxtaposed Pelosi showing her freezer full of ice cream with news that Americans were waiting for "hours" at food banks. It also highlighted how Democrats rejected a coronavirus relief package.

At one point, a man says "right now, it's survival mode." In the following clip, Pelosi says: "I don't know what I would have done if ice cream were not invented." It ends with a spoof quote, playing off one frequently attributed to Antoinette. "Let them eat ice cream," the quote reads, before citing "Nancy Antoinette."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.