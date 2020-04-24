Celebrity chef Paula Deen shares a prayer for nation amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Celebrity chef Paula Deen said that she prays for America to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic "a smarter, a stronger and a kinder nation."

On Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope," Deen reflected on the recent Easter holiday and encouraged Americans to seek personal renewal, even while they are self-quarantined inside their homes.

"What we celebrate at Easter reminds me of this virus that's going through our nation," said Deen.

"When Jesus was put in that tomb, there was a big stone put in the doorway so nobody could move it... but when the women and the disciples went to the tomb, lo and behold, the stone had been moved and Jesus was no longer there.

"To me, this virus is like that stone. Yes, it's heavy. but we can move it together," she said.

Deen also urged her fellow Americans to seek personal improvement at this time.

"We've had time to sit and be quiet and think. And you know what? We can be anything that we want to be," encouraged Deen. "Now is a perfect time to change anything in your life that you were unhappy with."

Lastly, Deen shared her gratitude for those Americans who put themselves at personal risk to do the work to keep the nation moving.

"I want to thank all the people that are still out there working. The medical teams out there. Y'all are heroes. The truck drivers delivering the food to us. The grocery stores that are opening up and trying to service all of us. A big thanks to y'all for that.

"And I pray that when this is over, that our nation will come out of this a smarter, a stronger and a kinder nation," she concluded.

