Pete Hegseth on 'Faulkner Focus': The left wants its way regardless of how the system works

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth slammed Democratic protesters for vandalism and violence following the Supreme Court's decision to upend Roe v. Wade, accusing them of "want[ing] their way regardless of how the system works." While appearing on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, Hegseth also called the decision an "absolute validation" of the Constitution.

PETE HEGSETH: We should expect [violence] given what happened in between the leak of the draft opinion to Supreme Court justices and the actual decision itself. Mob violence and the threat thereof is a tactic used by the modern left. It's not new necessarily to today, but they want their way regardless of how our system works. This ruling was an absolute validation of our constitutional republic system. They yell about democracy all the time. It's always the word ‘democracy’ for the left. They use it as a cover word for everything. Yet the irony of this decision is, in most of the places, as you pointed out, where these riots and protests are happening, abortion on demand will still be legal in those states. All this decision does is give the decision back to the people and the state representatives to make that decision themselves, as opposed to nine unelected judges dictating the law of the land.

