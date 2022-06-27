Josh and Erin Hawley on 'Fox & Friends': 'The left has really turned anti-democratic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Monday the left has turned "anti-democratic," pointing to increasing protests by pro-choice activists.

While Sen. Hawley and his sons were away, Antifa protesters targeted the family's home near D.C. in 2021.

Hawley’s wife, Erin, said on "Fox & Friends" she and her daughter Abigail, who was just a few weeks old, were home alone when the protesting happened.

"The protesters came at night with bullhorns, were shouting, banging. At least three men came up on our porch and were shouting for Josh to come out, even though I'd already asked them to leave. Our neighbors were terrified. Our dog was terrified. It's just not something that should happen in a residential area at night. There are perfectly appropriate places to protest. Someone's home at night, is not that," she told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Protests swept the country Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision overturning the 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life pregnancy centers have been targeted by vandals, while the Vermont State House was graffitied with a menacing message reading, "If abortions aren't safe , you aren't either."

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court have also been the target of protests since the draft opinion leaked in May, with abortion supporters protesting outside the homes of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and others in recent weeks.

Sen. Hawley said the Biden administration has "turned a blind eye" toward threats of leftist violence.

"[They] really encouraged it by saying things like, oh, it's fine to protest at the justices' homes, even though it is, in fact, illegal. It really shows that the radical left has become very anti-democratic. They don't want the people to have any say when it comes to laws protecting life and the regulation of abortion."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.