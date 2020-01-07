Fox News hosting Pete Buttigieg's town hall, Chris Wallace moderating

Fox News Channel will host a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 26, an event set to be moderated by Chris Wallace, said Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa," Wallace said. "Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season."

The event will be the seventh town hall event of the current election season hosted by Fox News, and the sixth with a Democratic presidential candidate. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum recently moderated a town hall with former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

Other 2020 Democratic hopefuls to partake in Fox News town halls include Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders.

"Fox News Sunday" host Wallace has participated in the coverage of nearly every major political event since joining Fox News in 2003. The veteran journalist became the first Fox News personality ever to moderate a general election presidential debate when he grilled Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Emmy-nominated Wallace has landed multiple news-making interviews, including sit-downs with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, then-President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the first interview with President Donald Trump after he was elected in 2016.

FNC finished 2019 as the most-watched basic cable network for the fourth consecutive year, averaging 1.4 million daily viewers.

The Buttigieg town hall will air live on Fox News Channel at 7 p.m. ET, one week prior to the Iowa caucuses.