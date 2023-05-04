PETA rewrites the Bible with the help of ChatGPT to make the Book of Genesis 'vegan' friendly

PETA has given the Bible's Book of Genesis a "vegan" makeover, using ChatGPT to recreate the story and "send a can’t-be-missed animal rights message filled with vegan teachings."

In PETA's vegan version of the Bible, animals are referred to as "beings" rather than "beasts" or "creatures" and plants like hemp and bamboo are used for clothing instead of animal skins because "no one with any fashion or moral sense would wear animal skins in the 21st century."

"The Bible has long been used to justify all forms of oppression, so we’ve used ChatGPT to make it clear that a loving God would never endorse exploitation of or cruelty to animals," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "It took God only six days to create the entire world, but we realized it would take us years to rewrite the whole Bible, which is why we’ve started with just the first book."

In Genesis Chapter 22, Abraham travels to the land of Moriah, where instead of slaughtering a ram to demonstrate his faith, he "befriends a gentle lamb to show his reverence and respect for God’s creation."

PETA said it hopes its "cruelty-free" version of the Bible will appeal to the 73 percent of Generation Z that reportedly identifies as animal rights activists, according the organization's press release.

In PETA's version of Chapter 21 of the creation story, Abraham and Sarah, who were 100 and 90 years old respectively when they conceived their child Isaac, also adopt a dog named Herbie.

"As they walked with Herbie, Sarah and Abraham thought of the importance of adopting dogs from shelters and rescue organizations rather than purchasing them from breeders," PETA’s version reads. "They spoke of how buying a dog or cat from a breeder or a pet shop contributes to the companion animal overpopulation crisis, as countless dogs and cats in shelters await loving homes while breeders continue to produce more puppies and kittens for profit."

PETA’s ChatGPT version of the Creation Story is available for purchase from its online shop for $3.99.