Period tracking app ignites controversy after welcoming transgender women ‘with periods’

A period and fertility tracking app is being criticized for saying their product is for "anyone with a period," including biological men who identify as women.

The company was called out on Twitter for allowing transgender women to join chat groups where women seek advice on managing their menstrual cycles, fertility and pregnancy.

"We aim to support everyone with periods--regardless of gender," the company tweeted, along with gay pride and transgender pride flag emojis.

Conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey called out the company on Twitter for defending transgender women using the app.

"Trans women" don’t have periods, so,'" she tweeted at the company before they apparently blocked her on Monday.

The next day she tweeted, "Flo period tracker defended allowing men who identify as women on their apps, taking part in chats with women sharing intimate details about their bodies."

A journalist for "pro-woman" magazine The Reduxx revealed she was also blocked after calling out the company's language on gender.

"I've been blocked by Flo period tracker," Yuliah Alma wrote on Twitter.

She ridiculed the company for tweeting about "male reproductive cells" but refusing to say only biological women can have periods.

"So you do know what a male is. Do you know what a female is?" she asked.

Alma criticized a tweet from the company referring to sperm as a "male reproductive cell."

"By their logic they shouldn't be calling sperm the ‘male reproductive cell,’ they should be calling it the ‘reproductive cell present in most prostate owners," Alma tweeted.

Flo Health defended their policy to Fox News Digital, saying they aimed to "build a better and more inclusive future for all people who menstruate."

"We know that not all people who menstruate are women, and not all women menstruate," the company said further in the diversity and inclusion statement.

"At Flo, we’re proud to help everyone navigate through this part of life more easily and with confidence. Where space allows, we will say 'people who menstruate' to acknowledge the reality and experiences of people with a diverse range of gender identities, and ‘women’ where research is only based on those who identify as female," the statement read.