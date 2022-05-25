People want to reduce this to a gun issue, it’s not a gun issue: Kelly McCann
Kelly McCann highlights why there might be an increase in mass shootings
Kelly McCann talked on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"about how after the elementary school shooting in Texas, people want to reduce this to a "gun issue" rather than seeking out why we are "producing" so many people that are committing these acts.
UVULDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD
KELLY MCCANN: That's absolutely true, Tucker. I mean, at the end of the day, a lot of people want to reduce this to a gun issue. It's not a gun issue. If someone is intent on hurting someone, they're going to find a way to do it right. And some ways are more convenient and some ways are more concealable and some ways might be a little bit easier to pull off. But at the end of the day, if someone's intent on that, they're going to find a way. The real problem here is why are we producing so many people in recent years that seem to want to do this? If you look at the historical climb, right, I mean, it just seems that these incidents and their anomalies, they still remain anomalies, are happening with more frequency. So it's not really a gun issue or an access issue or maybe even a psychological issue. Is it a societal issue?
