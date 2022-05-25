Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

People want to reduce this to a gun issue, it’s not a gun issue: Kelly McCann

Kelly McCann highlights why there might be an increase in mass shootings

Former Marine Special Missions Officer Kelly McCann shares his insight on the response to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvulde, Texas, on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Kelly McCann talked on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"about how after the elementary school shooting in Texas, people want to reduce this to a "gun issue" rather than seeking out why we are "producing" so many people that are committing these acts.

UVULDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

KELLY MCCANN: That's absolutely true, Tucker. I mean, at the end of the day, a lot of people want to reduce this to a gun issue. It's not a gun issue. If someone is intent on hurting someone, they're going to find a way to do it right. And some ways are more convenient and some ways are more concealable and some ways might be a little bit easier to pull off. But at the end of the day, if someone's intent on that, they're going to find a way. The real problem here is why are we producing so many people in recent years that seem to want to do this? If you look at the historical climb, right, I mean, it just seems that these incidents and their anomalies, they still remain anomalies, are happening with more frequency. So it's not really a gun issue or an access issue or maybe even a psychological issue. Is it a societal issue?

