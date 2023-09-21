Pennsylvania's McCormick touts bid against Casey, says voter ID better than Shapiro's motor-voter change

Pennsylvania businessman David McCormick touted his new bid against Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., on Thursday, telling FOX News hours after his announcement that the United States is going in the wrong direction and that he wants to give back once more to his country.

A paratrooper during the Gulf War, McCormick said he's also been "blessed" with opportunities, including those that led him to lead a hedge fund called Bridgewater Associates, and serve in the George W. Bush administration.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity also reported McCormick now enjoys the endorsement of Pennsylvania's entire Republican delegation from House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry on the right to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in the moderate wing.

"I think those to whom much has been given, much is expected, and our country is headed in a terrible direction under the leadership of Joe Biden," McCormick told "Hannity." "Whether it's the open border, whether it's record-high inflation, whether it's the fact that we've now become energy-dependent under the policies of Joe Biden."

McCormick said Casey has been a "rubber stamp" for President Biden's agenda, as Hannity noted the incumbent votes over 98% of the time with Biden despite his criticisms of then-Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., in the 2006 contest for voting too closely with Bush.

Casey, son of the late former Gov. Robert P. Casey, defeated Santorum and roughly began a trend toward Democrats winning key elections in the commonwealth.

On "Hannity," McCormick also expressed concern over the actions of the current governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who introduced a new motor-voter policy that allows people to automatically register to vote when they apply for or renew their drivers licenses with PennDOT.

McCormick said he has not studied the new policy closely but is somewhat concerned due to recent criticisms of what he called reports of "voting irregularities."

"The important thing you could do from an election perspective would be voter ID, which is something that we should have across Pennsylvania and really across the country."

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a joint Shapiro administration statement announcing the policy that the "verification process is extremely secure and makes the registration process more efficient."

McCormick added on "Hannity" that Pennsylvania's voter roll tallies are "closing" in favor of the GOP, and that nonetheless, the Keystone State should be in a good position to see Republicans win more consistently with "great candidates."

"We need to support mail-in ballots and we need to go win elections so we can take this country in the right direction," he said.

McCormick — who was born in Washington, Pa. — also pushed back on claims he is really from Connecticut, saying he has a home in Pittsburgh, and that his daughter is finishing school in Connecticut, where his ex-wife still lives.