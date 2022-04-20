Pavlich pushes back on White House downplaying suspected terrorists caught at border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich told "America Reports" on Wednesday the White House is downplaying the national security threat posed by suspected terrorists crossing the southern border.

42 MIGRANTS ON TERROR WATCHLIST ARRESTED ATTEMPTING TO ENTER US ILLEGALLY UNDER BIDEN: CBP DATA

KATIE PAVLICH: I would just say the White House and the press secretary Jen Psaki was asked specifically about this, the terrorist watch list, and the number of people arrested at the border. She said well, they are arrested and, therefore, the system is doing its job. When you consider there are 600,000 got-aways since Joe Biden took office, you don’t know how many of those people are A, on the terror watch list or, B, you don’t have to be on the terrorist watch list to have bad intentions for American citizens.

So to just wipe it to the side as if it’s not a national security issue, is the reason why you are seeing so much pushback from the Democrats in an election year. Because it’s an illegal immigration problem, this open border issue is not just about a humanitarian crisis, which is obvious to anybody watching, but it’s a national security issue, and it goes to the idea that every city in the country is now becoming a border town based on the resources they are lacking to take all these people in.

